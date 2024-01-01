Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

H ere are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

lifestyle The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium) H ow to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)

health Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds Being constantly starving is in their genes



health Should I Let My Dog Eat Off My Plate? What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?



health 6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

health Is an Underactive Thyroid to Blame For Low Energy? If hypothyroidism is to blame, it’s best not to let sleeping dogs lie