Can My Pet Eat...? · The Wildest

Skip to main content

nutrition

Can My Dog Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

Young woman preparing meal with dog in kitchen.

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

German Shepherd with Bunny ears and Easter products around

How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Young woman preparing meal with dog in kitchen.

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

australian sheepdog looks up longingly at a plate of pancakes

Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?

Chinese crested dog with a pear in their mouth

Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for

Women in the kitchen baking mushroom pizza with her dog.

Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat

Man with glasses on the phone with dog on his lap

So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... heres what to do

Beagle puppy dog holding a peeled carrot in its front paws sitting in the grass

Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet

A dog eating a piece of bread with bananas and peanut butter.

Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup

Puppy eating a bowl of blueberries

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl

dog hiding under christmas dinner table eating scraps

From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table

View over the shoulder of a women eating peanut butter and bananas and feeding some of the peanut butter to her dog on a spoon

Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?

A dog staring at a bowl of strawberries on a table

In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup

Dog with a stack of pumpkins

Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation

Ridgeback puppy eating an apple from a low-hanging tree

Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog

A close up view of a dog with a blueberry resting on its nose

Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup

A dog with a toy fish in its mouth

Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe

Lovely Dog Sit On Chair And Looking At Whole Roasted Turkey.

Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know

Couple eating watermelon in their garden with a large white dog.

Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind

More in Nutrition

Food & Food Toppersvitamins & supplementsTreatsweight managementrecipes