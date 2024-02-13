The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat
So Fido has been in your chocolate stash... here’s what to do
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
Can Dogs Eat Strawberries?
In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
Can Your Dog Eat Watermelon?
Yep, you can share watermelon with your pup – but there are a few safety tips to keep in mind