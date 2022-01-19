Recipes · The Wildest

nutrition

recipes

Learn how to cook healthy pet recipes at home, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

woman getting celery out of the fridge while dog looks up expectantly

Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

A dog eating a piece of bread with bananas and peanut butter.

Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup

Dog with a stack of pumpkins

Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation

Ridgeback puppy eating an apple from a low-hanging tree

Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog

A close up view of a dog with a blueberry resting on its nose

Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup

A dog with a toy fish in its mouth

Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe

A dog sniffing leafy greens in a food dish.

Yes, this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts

Various Veggie Chips in a Ceramic Blue Bowl

Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps

Bone broth soup

It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try

Pregnant woman cooks recipe in the kitchen with her dog

Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal

A woman smiling at her dog while carrying a bowl of food.

It’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it

