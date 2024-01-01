Dog Health · The Wildest

Dog Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

sick dog lying on sofa
health

Can Dogs Actually Get the Common Cold?

Youre sneezing, blowing your nose and stocking up on Lemsip. But is your pup at risk of catching your cold?

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

A senior white dog with arthritis wearing a red collar standing by a large tree in the grass outside

Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease

a dog by biscuits and a Christmas tree

Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Confused dog lying in a field a green

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.

A small white and brown dog stands in a veterinary clinic with a red bandage on his front leg.

Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help

dental health

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home

Dog laying his head on owners lap while owner holds his ears.

Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth

