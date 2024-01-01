Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
Dog Health
Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.
Can Dogs Actually Get the Common Cold?
You’re sneezing, blowing your nose and stocking up on Lemsip. But is your pup at risk of catching your cold?
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
conditions & treatments
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
Hope for dogs with arthritis is on the horizon
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Emergencies & First Aid
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
dental health
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
Spa days can happen at home
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth