Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- behaviour
Is Your Dog Tricky to Train? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Feel Guilty
It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all
- health
10 Tips to Give Your Dog a Blissful Vet Visit
Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup
- behaviour
How to Integrate Training Into Your Puppy’s Daily Life
Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule
- behaviour
Three Myths About Playing With Your Dog
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
- behaviour
There Is More Than One ‘Right’ Way to Socialise Your Puppy
Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating
- behaviour
8 Myths About Your Kitten – Busted By a Behaviourist
Forget everything you think you know...
- lifestyle
Your Daughter’s Right – You Should Get Her a Dog
A new study found that kids, especially young girls, benefit from having a pup
- behaviour
Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells?
A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling
- behaviour
Daylight Saving Time Confuses Pets, Too
Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too
- lifestyle
What Happens When Kids Read Books With Dogs
Spoiler alert: it’s more than just cute
- behaviour
9 Myths About Your Puppy – Busted By a Behaviourist
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
- behaviour
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Follow Me Around?
All the reasons dogs go everywhere we go
- behaviour
Why Your Dog Should Be Your Go-To Stress Buster
You need a break sometimes, and your dog is ready (and willing) to take one with you
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Sneeze When They Play?
It’s adorable, but there are actual reasons behind the behaviour
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
Will My New Dog Ever Love Me?
What to do when you don’t feel the close bond you want
- behaviour
Dog Etiquette: How to Train Your Dog to Be the Perfect Guest
Because nobody wants your pup eating the host’s charcuterie platter
- health
Why is Your Young Dog Going Grey?
And why stress could be to blame
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Poo in the Snow
Snow days are fun – until your pup needs to do their thing outside
- behaviour
9 Reasons Why Dogs Put Their Ears Back
Here‘s how your dog’s ears can clue you into how they’re feeling
- lifestyle
To Cry Is Human – and Apparently Canine
Time to whip out The Notebook for a doggy movie night
- behaviour
Play-Training Can Be Your Solution to Dog Aggression
Behaviour correction, Mary Poppins style: turn a job into a game
- behaviour
Prey Drive in Dogs: Fact or Fiction?
Is the term ‘prey drive’ correct terminology or meaningless jargon?
- behaviour
Decoding Your Dog’s Growls
When your dog growls, they’re expressing their emotions. A study found that you’ll probably be able to understand what they’re feeling
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Munching On All of Your Precious Plants
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens
- behaviour
Is Your Puppy Sleeping Enough?
Four signs your puppy is ready for a nap
- behaviour
How to Get Your Dog to Stop Resource Guarding Their Stuff
If your dog growls when you get near their food or toys, read this right now
- behaviour
How to Stroke a Cat (Without a Scratch)
There is a right and wrong way
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“Help! How Do I Get My Dog to Stop Eating Socks”
How to get your pet to stop chewing on inedibles from clothes to couches
- behaviour
5 Running Games to Play With Your Dog
A few minutes – or even a few steps – are all you need to add joy to your dog’s day
- behaviour
Are Friends and Family Derailing Your Dog’s Training?
What to do when your best-laid training plans are sabotaged
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Dog From Biting the Lead
Most dogs love walking, but some love chaos a little bit more
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Bark in the Car?
What to do when your dog barks at everything from other cars to people
- behaviour
Why Does My Dog Bark at the Postie?
How to get your pup and the postie to be friends
- behaviour
How to Keep Your Kitten From Making You the Toy at Playtime
Your cat deserves to play, but you deserve to walk away unscathed
- behaviour
5 Signs You Should Get Your Cat a Cat
Because 8 paws are better than 4 when it comes to pushing stuff off the table
- behaviour
What’s the Deal, Mouthy Puppies? Why Bite Inhibition Matters
How to teach your pup to play nice
- lifestyle
Yep – Chewbacca Is Based On a Dog
Chewie is the space co-pilot we all need
- behaviour
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialisation
- health
Watch Out for Invasive Ladybirds
Who knew this was something to worry about?
- lifestyle
How Deep Is the Love For Our Dogs?
The connection between people and dogs is the stuff of legends
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Keep Your Dog Entertained While You’re At Work
Don’t hit pause on your pet’s playtime – these solo activities will help 9–5 fly by for them
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
Why Is My Adult Dog Weeing In the House?
How to re-housetrain a dog of any age
- behaviour
What’s Better Than a Tail Wag? A Circle Wag
Also called the ‘propeller wag’ or ‘helicopter tail’, this behaviour is a surefire way to tell that a dog is happy
- lifestyle
Why Your Puppy Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: endless entertainment
- behaviour
Nine Useful Tricks to Teach Your Dog
Go beyond the basics
- behaviour
5 Ways to Stop Your Puppy From Ripping Up Their Toys
How to teach your dog to enjoy, not destroy, their toys
- behaviour
Turns Out Dogs Can... Smell Time
There’s no time like the present, according to your pet
- health
Why You Should Trim Your Dog’s Fringe
Hint: they can’t see
- behaviour
The Key to Training Two Puppies At Once
Double the trouble or double the fun?
- lifestyle
Your Relationship With Your Dog Matters. Here’s How You Can Improve It
Animal behaviourist Dr Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Skateboard
They’ll be doing ollies in no time
- behaviour
Playing Tug With Your Dog Is Good Exercise For Both of You
The basics of the tug game and how to trouble-shoot common problems
- behaviour
How to Keep Your Dog From Freaking Out When You Have Company
Do these things to help your pup (and your guests) feel chill
- lifestyle
What to Do When Your Partner Doesn’t Want a Dog
Persuasive strategies to convince your partner they do want a dog
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Food Aggression Isn’t Cute – Here’s How You Can Work On It
No longer associate feeding time with growling time
- behaviour
What Are You Smiling At?
There’s a big difference between a dog smiling and showing their teeth
- behaviour
How to Properly Introduce Two Pups
There’s a lot more to it than sniffing each other’s butts
- behaviour
What Are the Effects of Sleeping With Your Dog in Bed?
There are pros and cons of sleeping with your dog – for both of you
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Have Juvenile Onset Shyness?
Turns out, the teenage years aren’t just tough for humans – they can be rough on dogs, too
- behaviour
How To Stop a Dog From Pulling on the Lead
Dog trainer Karen B London promises you’re not doomed to be pulled down the street forever
- behaviour
The Universal Dog Signal That You’re Never Leaving the Park
Bow down, puppers. It’s time to play
- behaviour
Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Eating fast is more than just unsightly – it’s potentially dangerous
- behaviour
How to Teach Your Dog to Take Treats Gently
And save your skin
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog’s humping habit
- behaviour
‘Piloerection’ Is Not a Dirty Word
Weirdly, this is what it’s called when your dog raises their hackles. And here’s why they do it...
- behaviour
How to Teach Your New Dog Your Name
Your dog might not know your name. Don’t take offence – just play this game
- behaviour
Why Do Cats Purr?
Surprise: it doesn’t always mean they’re happy
- behaviour
Me-OW! Should I Break Up a Cat Fight?
Between actual cats...
- lifestyle
Making a Move? Here’s How to Help Your Dog Adjust to Your New Home
Your dog hates moving, too. This dog trainer’s tips will make it easier on everyone
- behaviour
After a Fight, Do Dogs Forgive?
Studies have shown why some dogs choose to be friendly after a fight
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“Why Won’t My Dog Walk Outside?”
Dog behaviourist Karen B London’s 7 tips to help get your parked pet moving
- behaviour
Dog Life Stages: Puppy Adolescence Is Only a Phase
What to expect when your perfect puppy hits that unruly stage
- behaviour | Ask a Trainer
“Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Chasing Shadows?”
A fascination with lights and shadows is common in high-energy dogs – but it can develop into obsessive-compulsive disorder if it gets out of hand
- behaviour
Do Small Dogs Wee More Often?
Research shows that little dogs may feel the need to scent mark more frequently than big dogs
- behaviour
Singleton Puppy Syndrome: One Puppy Litter
One doesn’t have to be the loneliest number when it comes to your dog
- behaviour
Your New Dog is Scared of You. Now What?
Five ways to warm a skittish dog to you
- lifestyle
Where Should Your Dog Sleep At Night-Time?
It’s a personal preference, but here are the pros and cons
- behaviour
7 Ways to Build Your Cat’s Trust In You
If your cat still approaches you with a figurative arched eyebrow of scepticism, try these tricks to put them at ease
- behaviour
6 Steps to Improve Your Dog’s Recall Training
Teach your pup a perfect recall so you can be sure they will come back, no matter what
- behaviour | Why, Cat?!
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal with it
- behaviour
Get to the Point: Can Cats Play With Laser-Pointer Toys?
People have strong opinions about this cat toy. Here’s what you need to know
