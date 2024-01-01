dog grooming
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
- grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- grooming
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- health
Relief for Your Dog: Discover Effective Solutions for Their Seasonal Allergies
A vet explains why environmental allergies flare up and what to do about it
- grooming
Top Grooming Tips From The Crufts Pros
We can only dream of having hair as good as these pups
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- health
Why is Your Young Dog Going Grey?
And why stress could be to blame
- health
How to Groom Your Dog at Home: the Complete Guide
Spa days can happen at home
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
- health
Tips On How to Brush and Bathe Your Dog From a Pro
Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed
- health
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
- health
9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
- shopping
12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
- health
Puppy Grooming 101: Tips For Grooming Your New Puppy
Professional dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming tips
- health
Why You Should Trim Your Dog’s Fringe
Hint: they can’t see
- shopping
A Beauty Editor’s Favourite Shampoos – For Dogs
And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts
- health
Lather, Rinse, Repeat: the Ultimate Dog Grooming Guide
Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros
- health
What to Know About That Hot Spot on Your Dog
Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about cotton buds
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Vet Dr Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home – and when it’s best to seek professional help
- health
They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it
- shopping
9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
- shopping
The Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Dogs
Because an infestation is the last thing your pup – and your home – needs
- shopping
6 of the Best Ear Cleaners For Dogs
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching from the comfort of your own home
- health
5 Myths About Ticks
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- health
Home Remedies for Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs – Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a flea circus
- health
Step-by-Step Guide: Expressing Dog Anal Glands Safely & Effectively at Home
Yeah, it’s not exactly pleasant – but your pup will thank you
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash them!” Plus, more tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona
- health
How Often Should You Groom Your Dog?
Just make sure you spell out ‘B-A-T-H’
- shopping
7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
- health
Why Does My Dog Stink? Tips for Smelly Pups
Help! Why does my dog smell so bad?
