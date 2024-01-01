cat grooming
- grooming
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- health
5 Ways to Care For Your Senior Cat
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- health
Your Cat Hates When You Brush Their Teeth – Here’s What to Do
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
- health
6 Human Wellness Trends Making Their Way Into the Pet Space
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
- grooming
Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer?
We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home
- health
Hairballs: A Tangled Web
What to do when your cat hawks one up
- lifestyle
11 Ways to Raise Your Cat Parenting Game in 2024
Make this new year a great one for your kitty
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun – here’s what to look out for
- health
6 Cat Grooming Tools
Give them the day off from self-grooming
- shopping
Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments For Cats
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
- health
Self-Care Sunday For Cats
How to bathe a cat, step by step
- behaviour
Curious Cat Behaviour: Why Does My Cat Lick Me?
Hey, everybody’s got their thing
- health
Claws Out: How to Trim Your Cat’s Nails
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
- health
Is My Cat Going Bald?
Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss
- health
How to Prevent – or Treat – Cat Ear Infections
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)
- shopping
5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery
- shopping
7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
Are Cats Liquid?