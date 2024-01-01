Articles by Nuala McHugh
Nuala McHugh
Nuala is a writeropens in a new tab with a background in PR. She has worked with brands including Jollyes, Universal Studios, and Amazon. Based in Northern Ireland, she is now doing what she loves most: writing with her clingy cockapoo Bobby by her side.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
- lifestyle
10 Experts Share Their V-Day Treats For Pups
Scrabbling for ideas to show your pup how much you care this 14 February? Follow the lead of these vets, behaviourists and pet specialists
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Pancakes?
Pancake Day is here! Is pancake batter safe for your pup to eat or should you keep them away from the flipping fun?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can My Dog Eat Pears?
Yes – pears and your dog can pair together. However, there are a few things to watch out for
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
- lifestyle
Workouts You Can Do With Your Dog – From Doga to Canicross
Walking is fun, but let’s kick things up a gear
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Which Christmas Foods Can My Dog Eat?
From turkey to mince pies, Brussels sprouts to parsnips, find out which festive foods it’s safe to sneak your pup from the table
