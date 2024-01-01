Articles by Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, CVPP, CHPV
Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, CVPP, CHPV
Dr. Shea Cox is the founder of BluePearl Pet Hospice and is a global leader in animal hospice and palliative care. With a focus on technology, innovation and education, her efforts are changing the end-of-life landscape in veterinary medicine.
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Pancreatitis in Dogs
Make sure your dog doesn’t over-indulge and develop this potentially life-threatening disease
- health
What is Leptospirosis?
Everything you need to know about the potentially deadly disease
- health
DIY Physical Exam Part 1 – How to Check Your Dog’s Vital Signs
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to take your dog’s temperature, find their pulse and check their heart rate
- health
DIY Physical Exam Part 2 – How to Check Your Dog for Infections
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to assess your dog’s eyes, ears, nose and mouth
- health
Here’s Why Your Dog Farts So Much
Expert solutions for your pup’s flatulence
- health
Paraphimosis in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment of Paraphimosis
It’s no laughing matter. Try these at-home treatments – and if they don’t work, take your dog to the vet ASAP
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the vet
- health
DIY Physical Exam – How to Examine Your Dog’s Stomach and Skeleton
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to properly examine your dog’s stomach and musculoskeletal system
- health
How to Handle the Sight of Blood on Your Pet
Don’t freak out. Emergency room veterinarian Dr Shea Cox will walk you through what to do
- behaviour
7 Weird Dog Behaviours Explained
Chasing their tails, eating grass and rolling in rubbish – should you worry?
- health
What to Know About That Hot Spot on Your Dog
Unfortunately, we're talking about a ‘summer sore’, not a trendy east London nightclub
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Eats Gorilla Glue
The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm – get your dog to the vet ASAP
- health
Reverse Sneezing in Dogs: Causes and Treatment
Don’t panic: it’s called reverse sneezing, and in most cases, it’s nothing to worry about
- health
Vet Advice and Home Remedies For Dog Scooting
A vet on what to do when ‘anal sacs go bad’
- health
Do Hypoallergenic Dogs Really Exist?
Vet Dr Shea Cox separates fact from fiction when it comes to low-shedding breeds
- health
Is My Dog’s Poo Normal?
From bloody poo to diarrhoea – all your dog’s poo problems explained
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home – and when it’s best to seek professional help
- health
Beware of Bloat in Dogs
Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies – if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it’s treated
- health
‘Old Dog’ Vestibular Disease and Treatment
If you have an older dog, they could have a condition called idiopathic vestibular disease. Here’s everything you need to know
- health
Advantage vs Advantix: Not the Same Thing
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products
- health
5 Myths About Ticks
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know
- health
Heat–Stroke in Dogs: Signs, Treatment & Prevention Expert Advice
How to take precautions for your pup when temperatures rise
- health
Giardia In Dogs: Signs, Symptoms and Treatment of This Summer Parasite
If your dog drinks from puddles or splashes around in streams, read this
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe At the Beach
Five tips to help your pup have fun in the sun – safely
- nutrition
How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight
Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?
- health
Scared Stiff: How to Spot Tetanus in Dogs
Dogs can get tetanus, too – and not just from rusty nails
- health
Everything You Need to Know About Cataracts in Dogs
Here’s how to spot the eye condition and help your dog see more clearly
- health
Snail Bait Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Treatment and Prevention
It may protect your plants, but at what cost? A veterinarian explains how this toxin may keep your garden safe – but it’s extremely toxic to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Lawn Free From Urine Spots
Hint: those ‘grass-saving’ supplements for dogs don’t work – and may even harm your pup
- health
How to Help a Choking Dog and Prevent Choking in the First Place
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking dog
- health
HGE in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment
Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called haemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know
- health
Here’s Why Your Dog’s Breath Is the Worst
It might be a sign of a bigger issue
- health
DIY Pet Physical Exam: How to Check Your Dog’s Breathing & Skin
Veterinarian Dr Shea Cox on how to get comfortable checking your dog’s breathing, respiratory rate and skin hydration
