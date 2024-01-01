· The Wildest

annette louviere headshot

Annette Louviere, DVM

    Articles featuring Annette Louviere, DVM

    A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.
    health

    Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat

    A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

    Young modern woman with tattoos and orange hair sitting cross-legged on her bed with her cat
    health

    Does My Cat Really Need to See a Vet?

    Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell

    A dog running with a woman on a pier.
    lifestyle

    8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed

    Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle

    A cat licking yogurt from a spoon.
    shopping

    5 Best Cat Probiotics

    Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet

    Two cats drinking from a KittySpring Combo water fountain on the floor
    shopping

    The Best Cat Water Fountains

    Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste