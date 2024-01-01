Annette Louviere, DVM
Articles featuring Annette Louviere, DVM
health
Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
health
Does My Cat Really Need to See a Vet?
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
lifestyle
8 Questions to Ask Yourself When Choosing a Dog Breed
Find out which dog breed is right for your lifestyle
shopping
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
shopping
The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs and reduce water waste