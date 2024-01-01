cat food
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Dry Food and Canned?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
- lifestyle
Pet Food Banks Can Help If You’re Struggling to Feed Your Pet
Plus, how to donate to pet food banks to help other pet parents in need
- nutrition
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
- nutrition
The Reason Why Your Cat is a Picky Eater
A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite
- nutrition
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- nutrition
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
- nutrition
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fondue Party
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
- nutrition
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
- nutrition
9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent in 2024
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon pawprint.
- health
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Bananas?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation
- nutrition
How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
- shopping
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
- lifestyle
Wild Ones: Kim-Joy, Inki & Mochi
The quirky, Insta-famous baker and The Great British Bake-Off star on her adopted kitten littermates and their fascination with watching her knead dough
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
- nutrition
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
- nutrition
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel
- nutrition
What Fruits Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
- nutrition
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier
- nutrition
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much – according to a veterinary nutritionist
- nutrition
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims, so that you can choose the right food for your kitty
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like the Lads At the Gym?
While they might not be working on their ‘gains’, there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?