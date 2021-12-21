Safety · The Wildest

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



Green fingers at the ready

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

An orange cat walking on a yellow cat exercise wheel.

We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

Woman looking out window with small white dog.

Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

Cute Bengal cat sniffs lilly flowers.

Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

A fox stares down the camera on a UK street.

A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats

Calico cat sniffing wooden bamboo essential oil diffuser

How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly

A rescue cat on a longtail fishing boat looks at the water for fish in Thailand.

More importantly: do they want to?

A ginger and white cat standing on a London street.

Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why

Cat chewing on cat grass

Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

Cat laying on his side with catnip around him, on the kitchen table licking his lips.

They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic yes, but... not so fast


Cat sitting on a kitchen chair, looking at the camera

A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble

woman with new puppy

Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there

cat sniffing a plant

These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers

Grey and white longhair cat sitting in a cardboard box with a Christmas tree and blurry festive decor in the background

Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos. Fear not, veterinarian Dr Aimee Simpson has tips on how to safeguard your holiday spirit and your pet

A shorthair cat itching.

Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products

Cat playing in spider plant.

Learn what you should do if your spider babies and cat baby interact

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know

