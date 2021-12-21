Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

lifestyle Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

health How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

health Does Your Cat Need a Gym? We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding



grooming Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet? Just because you can, does it mean you should?

health Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke