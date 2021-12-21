It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
safety
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
Should I Err... Vacuum My Pet?
Just because you can, does it mean you should?
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
Everything you need to know about how the partial solar eclipse will affect your pets
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: do they want to?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
How to Kitten-Proof Your House
A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
9 Plants Toxic to Cats
These plants might be beautiful, but they’re deadly to feline foragers
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos. Fear not, veterinarian Dr Aimee Simpson has tips on how to safeguard your holiday spirit and your pet
Don’t make this dangerous mistake when picking out flea prevention products
Learn what you should do if your ‘spider babies’ and cat baby interact
It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know