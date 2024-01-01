conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there

The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option

They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen

health 6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

health How to Treat Intestinal Blockages in Cats If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it

health Does My Pet Have Hayfever? Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

health Giving Your Cat Eye Drops is Easy. For the Most Part... Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

health The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us