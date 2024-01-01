They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
conditions & treatments
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option
Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
If you see a string sticking out from, uh, behind, never, ever, ever pull on it
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
Or are they just being a cat? Here are the signs to look for
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
Are kittens on the way? Here’s how to find out
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom
Here’s how to help them get relief
Why Is My Cat Coughing?
You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up
Seriously, though – here’s how to deal with cat constipation
Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Dr Audrey K Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation
Itchy and definitely not fun – here’s what to look out for
The most common questions about feline immunodeficiency virus, answered. Good news: most FIV positive cats live long, happy lives
Here’s when you should worry if your cat is throwing up
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
Sometimes it works the other way round – here’s why your cat is drooling
How to spot and how to treat them
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help
Nasal discharge doesn’t sound cute, but you need to know what to look out for