health

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

A woman brushes a cat's hair.

Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

vet smiling at dog

As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can

Gray and white striped cat is scratching his ear

Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists

Siamese cat in the middle of sneeze

Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern

Cat napping on a yellow couch against a yellow background

Pimples and spots can be unsightly and painful – here’s how to treat your cat’s acne

cat hair loss

Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss

Portrait of siberian cat with green eyes by the window.

How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)

Dark-haired woman holding her ragdoll cat

And why this means adopting a cat from a rescue centre could be a better choice

