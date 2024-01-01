routine care

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you
Poorly pets often need blood transfusions – here’s how you and your pet can help
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
A low-swinging belly is totally normal in cats and isn’t usually a cause for concern. So, don’t let your kitty feel ashamed – they’re perfect just as they are
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket
Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
As a vet working in emergency practice, I often see cases where these bills could be reduced or avoided altogether
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
Relying on more than just tests, here’s what vets do to help their patients
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
A vet gets the facts straight