health

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Red cat with squinted eyes laying in a basket closeup

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs

Young caucasian cheerful blonde girl sitting and hugging her lovely cocker spaniel dog in cafe.

Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life

A cat licking yogurt from a spoon.

Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet

