Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let ’ s just say it went off with... multiple hitches

Just because you can, does it mean you should?

grooming Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer? We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home

health Hairballs: A Tangled Web What to do when your cat hawks one up

health 6 Cat Grooming Tools Give them the day off from self-grooming

health Self-Care Sunday For Cats How to bathe a cat, step by step

health Claws Out: How to Trim Your Cat’s Nails Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch