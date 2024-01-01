Cat Health · The Wildest

Cat Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.


health

What Should I Know About FIV in Cats?

The most common questions about feline immunodeficiency virus, answered. Good news: most FIV positive cats live long, happy lives

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.



Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem



The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer





Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Wildly Popular

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.



They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen



The common causes of cataracts, how to treat them and why surgery may be your best option



Everything you need to know about feline asthma, from someone who’s been there

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.



Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)



Just because you can, does it mean you should?



Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

woman with a bison friese and corgi, vacuuming the white dog on her lap

Just because you can, does it mean you should?



I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches



Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping your pets warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff… like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.



It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

Green fingers at the ready

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.



The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being



Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other emergency care advice to help in a pinch.



Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E



Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)



Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

dental health

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) dental health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.



You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite



Sometimes it works the other way round – here’s why your cat is drooling



How to spot and how to treat them

