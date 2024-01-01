You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
anxiety & separation anxiety
Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so your pets keep calm when you’re not together.
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
Is Your Cat SAD?
Find out if your cat has seasonal depression, and how to combat it
Why your cat freaks out when you’re away (and how to help)
What to Do If Your Cat Goes Missing
Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin
Because 8 paws are better than 4 when it comes to pushing stuff off the table
5 Calming Products For Cats
Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, there’s going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with
People have strong opinions about this cat toy. Here’s what you need to know