behaviour & body language

How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
Or are they just ignoring you...
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
Forget everything you think you know...
It’s the key to a happy cat
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
More importantly: do they want to?
There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual
Like, no. But also… yes? Right?
Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs