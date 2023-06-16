behavioural issues

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
It’s the key to a happy cat
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Is ‘Orange Cat Behaviour’ Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in
There’s more to it than you might think
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
Why Did My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord. A vet explains why cats bite (and what you can do to avoid their wrath)
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens
What to Do If Your Cat Goes Missing
Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin
Your cat deserves to play, but you deserve to walk away unscathed
Genius takes many forms. Could your cat be one?
Between actual cats...
It’s a little more complicated than that
There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips
Placing a cat tree or post in a room only, uh, scratches the surface of solving this problem
If you’re bracing yourself for some wackiness, don’t worry – it won’t last forever
Your kitty’s an explorer. But if you want to keep their expeditions indoors, here‘s how
And how you can encourage them to cover up after doing their business
Why Does My Cat Chew On Everything?
How to decode your cat’s chewing habits when they’re nibbling on all the things
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one