cat behaviour
- nutrition
The Reason Why Your Cat is a Picky Eater
A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
- behaviour
How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting
- behaviour
The Surprising Reason Your Cat Can’t Get Enough Of Boxes (And Other Household Objects)
We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things
- behaviour
How Dogs and Cats Communicate With Each Other
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
- behaviour
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
- behaviour
The Feline Five Is a Personality Test That Could Actually Be Useful
You could solve the mystery that is your kitty
- shopping
How to Put a Cat Flap In Your Rented Home
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
- shopping
Microchip Cat Flaps: Unlocking the Secrets
Give your cat a key to the outside world
- behaviour
Why It’s Time to Stop Using a Spray Bottle to ‘Train’ Your Cat
And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter
- behaviour
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
- behaviour
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
- behaviour
How Cat Tracking Made Me A Better Pet Parent
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked
- behaviour
8 Myths About Your Kitten – Busted By a Behaviourist
Forget everything you think you know...
- lifestyle
How to Move House With Your Cat
Who is more stressed, you or your feline?
- behaviour
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them – Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
- lifestyle
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
- lifestyle
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
- behaviour
Can Cats Swim? What You Need to Know
More importantly: do they want to?
- behaviour
Can Cats Sense Pregnancy?
There could be a reason they seem to be a little more obsessed with you than usual
- behaviour
Are Cats Liquid?
Like, no. But also… yes? Right?
- lifestyle
Is It Safe to Have an Outdoor Cat in the UK?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
- behaviour
How High Can Cats Jump?
Seriously, your kitty’s a little Olympian
- behaviour
Do Dogs and Cats Recognise Themselves in the Mirror?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
- behaviour
7 Scents Your Cat Probably Can’t Stand – Plus, a Few They Love
Their noses are as powerful as they are cute
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
Kitten Behavioural Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- lifestyle
Why Senior Cats Make the Best Roommates
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
- behaviour
Is ‘Orange Cat Behaviour’ Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in
- lifestyle
What It’s Like to Be a Hollywood Animal Trainer
“One day you’re working with Meryl Streep, and the next day you literally have a pony at somebody’s party”
- behaviour
Can Cats Share a Litter Box?
The better question is should they?
- behaviour
How Do Cat Diffusers Work?
Learn how you can get your chronically anxious cat to chill
- health
Has Your Cat Been Crying? Or Just Chopping Onions Again
Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet – Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mum?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs
- behaviour
Have a Cat But Want a Dog, Too? Here’s How to Make It Work
Just a few things to keep in mind so everything goes smoothly as you all get adjusted
- behaviour
Male vs Female Cats: What Are the Differences?
There’s more to it than you might think
- behaviour
Everything You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Incredibly Powerful Nose
They have up to 200 million odour receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers
- behaviour
How Cats Hunt
Cats have evolved to be skilled hunters, but how and why do they still do it?
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your SO
- lifestyle
How to Teach Your Kitty-Obsessed Kid How to Stroke a Cat
Boundaries are the name of the game with this one
- grooming
Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer?
We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home
- health
Why Is My Cat Coughing?
You thought it was a hairball, but nothing’s coming up
- behaviour
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution
- behaviour
Can Cats Have Nightmares?
If so, they’re probably about going to the vet in that stupid carrier
- lifestyle
What to Expect in the First 48 Hours With Your New Cat
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home
- behaviour
Your Cat Can Make Nearly 300 Unique Facial Expressions, Study Finds
They’re not so mysterious after all
- lifestyle
My Cat’s Morning Screams, Translated
What I think my cat is trying to tell me at the crack of dawn. Every. Single. Morning
- behaviour
Is Your Cat SAD?
Find out if your cat has seasonal depression, and how to combat it
- lifestyle
How Cold is Too Cold for Cats?
To venture out or stay cosy indoors...
- behaviour
Is Your Cat’s Separation Anxiety Ruining Their Life and Yours?
Why your cat freaks out when you’re away (and how to help)
- nutrition
How to Get Your Pernickety Cat to Try a New Food
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
- lifestyle
Welcome to the Jungle: How to Introduce a New Cat to Your Pets
Feels high stakes because it kind of is
- behaviour
Why Did My Cat Bite Me?
Don’t live in fear of your feline overlord. A vet explains why cats bite (and what you can do to avoid their wrath)
- lifestyle
8 Ways to Get a Holiday Photo With Your Cat as Good as Taylor Swift’s “Time” Cover
Maybe even better...
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Munching On All of Your Precious Plants
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens
- behaviour
What to Do If Your Cat Goes Missing
Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin
- behaviour
30 Strange Signs My Cat Is Happy
From puking on your least favourite shoes to biting you less (not zero, just less), here are all the ways to tell if your cat is actually happy
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
- behaviour
How to Stroke a Cat (Without a Scratch)
There is a right and wrong way
- behaviour
How to Play With Your Cat
Cat behaviourist Cristin Tamburo’s got a game plan
- lifestyle
Cats vs Christmas: What to Do With Your Fussy Feline Over the Holidays
From catteries to cat sitters, we break down your options if you’re going to be away from home
- behaviour
Cats Aren’t Loners, After All
Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats
- behaviour
The Cat Breed-Behaviour Connection
Which cats are more likely to have stranger danger? Bite the hand that feeds them? Get the zoomies? Scientists studied 5,700 pet cats and discovered some interesting traits