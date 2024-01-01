Articles by Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition
From dry food to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition
- health
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yes, this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
- shopping
Let’s Talk Eco-Friendly Flooring Options for Pets
Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet
- behaviour
15 Amazing Facts About Dogs You Might Not Know
Boost your dog smarts with these cool facts
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
- health
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
And what can I (or should I) do when my dog keeps sneezing?
- nutrition
How to Give Your Dog the Vitamins and Minerals They Need
Your pup needs their greens, too
- lifestyle
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep – this fibre-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog
- behaviour
Dog Whimpering: Why a Dog’s Whimper Affects Us
To pet parents, a whimpering dog sounds as sad as a crying baby. Here’s why
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Kale?
Yes, this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too. Plus, a recipe for sweet potato crisps
- nutrition
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Eggs?
Here’s how to get cracking
- nutrition
You – Yes, You – Can Make Your Dog Homemade Chicken and Vegetables
Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal
- lifestyle
How to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years
A new way to convert dog years to human years
- lifestyle
From Goldendoodles to Puggles – the Truth About ‘Designer Dogs’
Do your research. Know your facts
- behaviour
All Ears: 10 Fun Facts About Your Dog’s Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you’d think
