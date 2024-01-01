Dog Nutrition · The Wildest

Dog Nutrition

Design your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

recipes

Learn how to cook healthy pet recipes at home, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions

Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup

Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation

Can My Dog Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years



Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

