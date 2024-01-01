It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Dog Nutrition
Design your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl
Food & Food Toppers
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen...
Wildly Popular
- behaviour
- behaviour
- health
- health
- health
- behaviour
Treats
Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.
How to Use Dog Treats For Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do
vitamins & supplements
Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
weight management
Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
Don’t take it personally – even if that’s hard to do
Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem
recipes
Learn how to cook healthy pet recipes at home, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.
Can My Dog Eat Celery?
Yes, celery is one of the green veggies you can share with your dog – but with some precautions
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhoea and constipation
Can My Dog Eat...?
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
The charity has seen an influx of marijuana poisoning cases in recent years
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
Keep those chocolate bunnies far away from your pup this Easter (and always)
Can Dogs Eat Hot Cross Buns?
Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice