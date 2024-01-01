Articles by Elizabeth Geier
Elizabeth Geier
Elisabeth Geier is a writer, teacher, and animal advocate with extensive pet handling experience and a soft spot for bully breeds and big orange tabbies.
- behaviour | Why, Cat?!
Why is My Cat Giving Me the Evil Eye?
... Is it something I said?
- behaviour | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Sleep On Me?
Not into cuddling? Too bad – they’re spending the night
- behaviour
Cat Hissing: Fair Warning or Fighting Words?
Your cat’s hissy fit could mean ‘Don’t test me’ or ‘Let’s do this’. It’s best not to call their bluff
- shopping
6 Cat Hammocks For Hanging Loose
Your cat wants be up high. Give them a cosy nook to sleep in with these relaxing hammocks
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?