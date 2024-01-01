Cat Behaviour · The Wildest

Cat Behaviour

Deciphering a cat tail twitch? We’ve got expert tips for even the wackiest of behaviors.

behaviour|Why, Cat?!

Your Sleeping Cat Is Twitching So Much They Should Be a Gamer

Why do they do it? A vet on the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep – from sweet dreams to scary spasms

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: toilet training, crate training, even litter training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Or are they just ignoring you...

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter

behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting

We discover the reasons your cat enjoys so many strange things

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so your pets keep calm when you’re not together.

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe

behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why

