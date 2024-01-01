Articles by Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
- health
6 Surprising Signs of Arthritis in Cats
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviourist Dr Margaret Gruen
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep – bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup
- behaviour
Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You
How to make sense of all those grunts and whines
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?
- health
5 Holistic Treatments for Epilepsy in Dogs
Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise
- behaviour
What Dogs See When They Watch TV
Can your dog really see what you see when they watch TV?
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about cotton buds
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yes – blueberries are a fibre- and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds
- health
6 Reasons Your Dog Is Vomiting
And how to help them feel better fast
- health
Why Is Your Dog Obsessed With Licking Their Paws?
Their toes might smell like Monster Munch, but there’s no way they taste that good
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they’re safe with this helpful advice
- health
Does Your Dog Have Happy Tail Syndrome?
If your dog’s exuberant tail wagging has led to injury, they could have this condition
- behaviour
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
When to worry about your pup’s grass consumption (and when it’s not a problem)
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog on a Bike Ride
So they can feel the wind in their fur
- lifestyle
10 Non-Toxic and Dog-Safe Houseplants
Brb... running out to buy air plants and succulents
- health
Why Does My Dog Stink? Tips for Smelly Pups
Help! Why does my dog smell so bad?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Is Yoghurt Good For Your Dog?
It’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it
- lifestyle
13 Reasons to Sleep In a Bed With Your Dog
It’s science (and adorable)
