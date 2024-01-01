kitten
- health
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
- shopping
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
- lifestyle
Astrology-Inspired Cat Names For Your Celestial Kitty
We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them
- lifestyle
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Your Favourite TV Shows
From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets
- behaviour
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Use the Litter Box
A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat
- health
Why You Should Not Declaw Your Cat
A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke
- lifestyle
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Recognise Your Voice?
Or are they just ignoring you...
- health
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
- health
Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
- behaviour
8 Myths About Your Kitten – Busted By a Behaviourist
Forget everything you think you know...
- behaviour
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them – Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
- lifestyle
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
- lifestyle
Is It Safe to Have an Outdoor Cat in the UK?
Free-roaming felines are much more common here than in other parts of the world – we uncover the reasons why
- shopping
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2024
Help your little one learn the ropes
- behaviour
Nature vs Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behaviour?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality
- behaviour
Kitten Behavioural Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines
- health
Does My Cat *Really* Need to See a Vet?
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- lifestyle
What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery
Prepare your kitty for their staycation
- health
Henry’s Pocket – The Weird Flap Of Skin On Your Cat’s Ear
Has your cat injured themselves? Are they growing themselves an extra ear? Nope, it’s far more likely you’ve just stumbled across Henry’s Pocket
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dairy?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
- health
Has Your Cat Been Crying? Or Just Chopping Onions Again
Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?
- behaviour
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mum?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- health
What Are Cat Pheromones and How Do They Work?
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs
- behaviour
How Cats Hunt
Cats have evolved to be skilled hunters, but how and why do they still do it?
- grooming
Cutting Cat Nails Is Hard, Is This Unusual Viral Hack The Answer?
We asked a behaviourist if this content creator’s approach to cutting his kitten’s nails is something you can try at home
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- lifestyle
What to Expect in the First 48 Hours With Your New Cat
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home
- lifestyle
How Cold is Too Cold for Cats?
To venture out or stay cosy indoors...
- shopping
7 Heated Cat Beds to Keep Your Feline Warm This Winter
Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Munching On All of Your Precious Plants
Tips to get your cat to quit eating your greens
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
- lifestyle
Cats vs Christmas: What to Do With Your Fussy Feline Over the Holidays
From catteries to cat sitters, we break down your options if you’re going to be away from home
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing
- behaviour
How to Keep Your Kitten From Making You the Toy at Playtime
Your cat deserves to play, but you deserve to walk away unscathed
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival
- behaviour
How Many Cat Naps Is Too Many?
A very sleepy kitty isn’t usually a problem, but watch out for these signs of medical distress
- shopping
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
- behaviour
Why is My Cat Giving Me the Evil Eye?
... Is it something I said?
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight
- lifestyle
How to Kitten-Proof Your House
A cat behaviourist’s 10 steps for keeping your cat out of trouble
- lifestyle
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there
- health
Self-Care Sunday For Cats
How to bathe a cat, step by step
- health
What’s the Deal With Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed – while keeping your wallet happy
- shopping
6 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys
- behaviour
What’s Your Cat’s Love Language?
Five surprising ways cats show affection (and how you can show it back), according to a cat behaviourist
- health
Claws Out: How to Trim Your Cat’s Nails
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
- behaviour
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
A cat behaviourist says ‘making biscuits’ could mean your cat thinks you’re their mum...
- health
How to Prevent – or Treat – Cat Ear Infections
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)
- behaviour
The Cat’s Meow – What Does it All Mean?
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings
- shopping
5 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight – but easy to clean
- behaviour
How to Stop Your Cat From Absolutely Ripping Apart Your Couch
Placing a cat tree or post in a room only, uh, scratches the surface of solving this problem
- behaviour
How to Train a Kitten to Fetch
Move over, pups. This is a cat’s game, too
- shopping
5 Litter Boxes Your Cat (Probably) Won’t Reject
Think like a cat when choosing a litter box... so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes
- behaviour
Mastering the Art of Litter Box Training: How to Train Cats to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poo in their litter box (not in your shoe)
- behaviour
Preventing Escape Artists: How to Keep Your Indoor Cat From Running Away
Your kitty’s an explorer. But if you want to keep their expeditions indoors, here‘s how
- behaviour
Should Your Cat Sleep With You?
Here are the pros and cons of having a feline sleeping buddy
- behaviour
One Is the Loneliest Number: What to Know About ‘Single Kitten Syndrome’
Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one
- lifestyle
Pros and Cons of Adopting Two Kittens From the Same Litter
Is it double the trouble or double the fun?
- behaviour
Is Your New Cat Stalking You?
Yes, they are right behind you
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims, so that you can choose the right food for your kitty
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?