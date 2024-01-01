Dog Training · The Wildest

Dog Behaviour

Training a dog? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviours.

Puppy laying in torn up paper on the couch
lifestyle

New Puppy Driving You Nuts? Here’s How to Deal With It

The beginning of puppy parenthood can be rough, but it does get better – especially when you implement this advice

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: toilet training, crate training, even litter training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

Birds-eye view looking down on a litter box with a dog looking into the box

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched



illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

A woman with brown hair sits on a sofa holding a grey cat while her Corgi sits next to her.

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

A dog looking timid in his bed

Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so your pets keep calm when you’re not together.

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

A woman with glasses holds out a whippet to a boy with pink hair and glasses

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

