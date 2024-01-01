Behaviour & Body Language · The Wildest

behaviour

behaviour & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.

A woman with brown hair sits on a sofa holding a grey cat while her Corgi sits next to her.

How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down

A dog looking timid in his bed

Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

A cute brown dog laying on a cushion looking sad or tired.

Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

A kitten and a puppy laying on the floor looking at each other.

There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds

Golden retriever walking towards the camera with a pink rope toy in their mouth

It’s more than just an adorable habit… 



person playing tug with dog

Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game

Brown, half breed dog sitting on a chair next to his owner, a blonde stylish woman wearing a brown smart suit.

Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

A woman sitting with her arms around two dogs in a park.

Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t

Woman hold a bowl and gives a water to her big white dog while sitting on her feet in courtyard of the residence.

Save some for later, hun!

A high contrast photo of a dog looking out of a screened window

Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday

Woman and her dog playing with a ball.

We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it

Illustration of a woman hugging a dog

A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

black and white Corgi puppy eating out of a yellow dog bowl

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

profile portrait of grumpy a ginger dog, inside on a golden retro velvet armchair

This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners

Shot of an attractive young woman petting her dog while sitting on the sofa at home.

Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer

action shot of a black and white Border Collie coming out of a tunnel section of a dog agility course at Crufts

And they all say the same simple thing…

dog wearing service dog tabard jumps up at girl with brown hair and tattoos

“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true

a brown puppy and a dog of different ages sit with person on grass

You won’t live with a rambunctious goofy teenager forever

Pitbull puppy has a sad face and is in trouble.

Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza

Dog sitting under a person's legs looking up.

All the reasons dogs go everywhere we go

Woman and her Dalmatian puppy look in the mirror at their reflections.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?

