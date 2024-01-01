behaviour & body language

How Do Dogs and Cats Think?
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
Skip to main content
Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behaviour.
How can we best understand what’s going on in the minds of our cats and dogs? A neurology specialist veterinary nurse breaks it down
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
There might be a language barrier, but these two animals can still become best buds
It’s more than just an adorable habit…
Chase? Wrestle? Tug-o-war? Find out which are fair game
Researchers say dogs actually have a pretty good sense of what we’re thinking
A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour
We delve into the age-old debate
Breeders, judges and historians talk about breed standards – learn how they’re supposed to work and why they don’t
Save some for later, hun!
Yep, your dog remembers that you didn’t take them out for a walk yesterday
We already knew our pups were smart – and this study confirms it
A study finds that your pup can tell – er, smell – when you’ve been doom-scrolling
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call
It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans
This study found that cranky pups are actually very fast social learners
Beyond the fact that they’re your biggest admirer
And they all say the same simple thing…
“A PAD can be life-changing – and even life saving”
The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true
You won’t live with a rambunctious goofy teenager forever
Your pup doesn’t actually feel bad about eating your pizza
All the reasons dogs go everywhere we go
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the cutest of them all?