behavioural issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behaviour and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to

When those little razors start biting, keep these tips in mind

Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell explains how to crate train a dog with an intense fear of being in the car

It turns out the saying ‘you are what you eat’ isn’t just for humans

Did you get a dog for emotional support and now they are the one who needs it?

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

behaviour What Is Displacement Behaviour In Dogs? And should you be worried?

behaviour How to Find the Right Trainer, No Matter What Your Dog’s Been Through With so many dog trainers out there that it can be hard to know who you can actually trust (especially if your dog has trust issues of their own), here’s where to start…

behaviour Bringing Home A Very Nervous Rescue Dog – A Guide For Anxious Parents At so many points in those first hours, weeks, months, I screamed, internally: what have we done?

behaviour How to Tackle Common ‘Pandemic Puppy’ Issues Turns out, humans weren’t the only ones affected

behaviour AI Discovers 5 Different Dog Personalities – Which One is Your Pup? A new study scores dogs on behaviours such as how they responded when unfamiliar people visited or if they were jealous when their owner gave affection to another animal