Integrative Veterinary Expert

With nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram and more than two million followers on TikTok opens in a new tab , Dr Finn has found a way to educate pet parents far beyond his own vet clinic. During the pandemic, he began posting informative videos on TikTok to provide helpful advice for quarantined pet parents who could not visit their local veterinarian. His informative, entertaining, and humorous style (coupled with a few dance moves) helped him gain millions of views on social media along with a reputation as “America’s Favorite Veterinarian.”

Dr Hunter Finn is a general practice veterinarian and owner of Pet Method opens in a new tab in McKinney, Texas. From the time he was a child, his love for animals (especially his own dog) sparked his desire to become a veterinarian. He is passionate about improving the lives of pets and helping them live longer, healthier lives while also strengthening the bond with their humans. At Pet Method, Dr Finn sees all types of canines and felines, providing services like primary care, urgent care, preventive care, veterinary acupuncture, virtual appointments, surgical procedures, and dental cleanings. As a Fear Free opens in a new tab certified practitioner, he works to alleviate fear and anxiety associated with vet visits by staying in tune with an animal’s emotional well-being and using stress-reducing techniques.

What inspired you to work with animals?

The real answer is my first puppy. When I was seven, my parents had just divorced and I begged my mom to get a puppy because my friend Michael had just gotten a puppy. Specifically, this was a Maltese named Mardi Gras and she was my best friend for 16 years. She actually passed halfway through my first year of veterinary school, and I believe this was her way of saying that her job here is done, and now that she’s gotten me to this point it’s time for me to help other people’s animals with my God-given gifts. Animals are too good and pure for people, and I believe it’s my life purpose to help them in as many ways as possible.

What is your mission/philosophy as a veterinarian?

My mission, of course, is to help impact as many animals as possible. The coolest thing about social media is that it allows me to help more than just the animals that I can physically see at my hospital. With one post, I can help thousands of animals. And with the internet, even after I’m gone my content will hopefully continue to help people. The more I can teach pet parents, the better off the pets will be. Prevention is key.

What keeps you motivated to help pets (and their parents)?

Educating pet parents in a fun and engaging way is the best part of my day, and I feel it is my true calling. Animals do not have a voice, and we have to advocate for them. I believe teaching people how to best care for their animals is the most amazing job in the world and it is my passion. I wake up most days refreshed and ready to teach more people.

What is your best piece of advice to pet parents?

My absolute best piece of advice is to do your research. Have open conversations with your veterinarian. Science is always changing, and things we recommended 10 years ago may not hold true today. Stay up to date with the latest information and feel good about your decision-making ability.

What’s the wildest part of your job?

The wildest part of my job is the fact that it doesn’t have to feel like a job. I truly believe I have found a secret to life that I wish everyone could enjoy and feel. When you are passionate about what you do, it is the greatest feeling in the world.

Also, the clients. The clients are the wildest part of my job.