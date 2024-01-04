Kitten · The Wildest

Skip to main content

new pet

kitten

Everything you need advice on – those first vet visits, nail trims, accessories, nutrition tips and more – to keep your kitten purring.

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

cat stares up at the stars in the night sky

We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

Prepare your kitty for their staycation

girl with black hair and black lipstick looking down at cat she is carrying

Their eyes might be watering but are our cats crying? And what can we do about it?

A kitten playing with a mouse cat toy.

Your cat deserves to play, but you deserve to walk away unscathed

cat getting a vaccine at the vet

A vet gets the facts straight

Uncomfortable looking gray cat sitting on a window sill

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

a man holds a kitten while a woman scans it for microchip

Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine

cat stares up at the stars in the night sky

We see a new cat in your future. Here’s what you should name them

A couple sitting on the sofa with their dog watching TV with a table of drinks, burgers and fries in front of them.

From Eastenders to Bridgerton, we round up the best names for your pets

cat coming out of litter box

A cat behaviourist explains why they’re so particular about where they pop a squat

A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

Taylor Swift holding two small kittens in each hand and smiling down at them

In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there

A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

A grey cat walking away with its tail pointing upwards.

Causes and remedies for cat flatulence

Cat cleaning themself

A cautionary tale about a cat in heat

Woman holding brown kitten to her face.

Forget everything you think you know...

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

More in New Pet

puppy