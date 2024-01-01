The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat
Food & Food Toppers
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
A new study reveals a quick fix for your cat’s loss of appetite
How Many Cat Treats Is Too Many?
It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...
Save the charcuterie board for the humans
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
Can Cats Eat Dairy?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
Dr Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer
Can Cats Eat Ham?
Ham is OK – with a couple of caveats
Discover the ways to get your picky eater to expand their culinary horizons
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
What Fruits Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims, so that you can choose the right food for your kitty
While they might not be working on their ‘gains’, there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know