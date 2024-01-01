How pet parents keep their cool · The Wildest

Training center

Your Training Centre

Try these free training programmes from our friends at Dogo. For more, check out their website.

image

New Dog Programme

calendar check1 week
book open6 lessons
Training Progress

New pup? No problem. This course will help you handle this very cute but very chaotic time. It covers 12 must-have skills in a week, from toilet training to getting your dog to actually pay attention.

Start TrainingGet the Details

All lessons

Lesson 1
Hand feeding, Toilet training
time clock 4 min
Start Training
Lesson 2
Tug, Handling, Vocal cue
time clock 6 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 1
Lesson 3
Name, Crate I
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 2
Lesson 4
Name in a circle, Meet & greet
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 3
Lesson 5
Bite inhibition, Put on a collar
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 4
Lesson 6
Crate II
time clock 2 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 5
image

Basic Obedience Programme

calendar check1 week
book open6 lessons
Training Progress

Sometimes you’ve gotta go basic. This course will teach your dog to focus on you and listen for cues, all through positive reinforcement. (Time to stock up on treats.) All with 11 new skills in a week.

Get StartedGet the Details

All lessons

Lesson 1
Vocal cue, Hand feeding
time clock 4 min
Start Training
Lesson 2
Name, Sit
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 1
Lesson 3
Down
time clock 2 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 2
Lesson 4
Sit II, Name II
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 3
Lesson 5
Stand, Put on a lead
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 4
Lesson 6
Down II, Place
time clock 4 min
lock Unlock After Lesson 5
