These Dogs Wait The Longest In Rescue Centres To Be Adopted
They might be bigger, but that just means there’s more of them to love
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
How To Be a Great Dog Parent In a Tiny Living Space (From People Who Know)
Whether you live in a small flat, a van or a boat, these pooch and human partnerships prove you can thrive in a small space with your dog
The XL Bully Ban Is Here – What Happens Now For Your Dog?
From 1 February, XL Bullies must follow a strict set of rules and hold a certificate of exemption. Here’s what that means for your dog
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
How to Protect Your XL Bully Under the New Ban
How to keep your dog happy and healthy under the new legislation
Can I Register My Dog As a Service Dog?
If you’re considering applying for an assistance dog, or you have a dog that assists you in your daily life, here’s everything you need to know
Workouts You Can Do With Your Dog – From Doga to Canicross
Walking is fun, but let’s kick things up a gear
When Is it Too Cold to Take My Dog For a Walk?
It’s not as simple as one universal temperature for all
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?“
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves
Adventure Dogs Need a Tick Tornado
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down
If your dog loses their sh*t over anything from a squirrel to a visitor, dog behaviourist Trish King has some tips
How to Teach Your Dog to Skateboard
They’ll be doing ollies in no time
The Dirt on Dog-Proofing Your Garden
Ten steps to a safe outdoor space – landscaper not required
Home Remedies for Dog Joint Pain Relief
DIY ways to help your pup cope with joint pain
Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast
Eating fast is more than just unsightly – it’s potentially dangerous
11 Tough Toys for Power Chewers
Veterinary behaviourist Dr Valli Parthasarathy recommends the most durable dog toys for destructive players
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing – here are some guidelines
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
Beware of Bloat in Dogs
Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies – if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it’s treated
Wondering How Big Your Puppy or Kitten is Going to Get?
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? The Wildest and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track
Don’t Ignore These 9 Behavioural Signs That Your Dog Is in Pain
Animal behaviourist Karen B London breaks down the silent ways your pet is trying to tell you they’re hurting
Lipomas in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Fatty Tumours
Veterinarian Dr Nancy Kay on why these fatty tumours aren’t always cause for concern
7 Hands-Free Dog Leads for Running (or Texting)
Because you never want to drop that flat white
How to Teach a Dog to Fetch
For some dogs, it’s not as simple as just throwing a ball
Are Cats Liquid?