What Can Cats Eat?
Ever wondered which foods are safe and healthy for cats? Explore our expert reviewed explainers on the types of foods that are safe for cats and which are not so safe.
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Chocolate?
The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dairy?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
- nutrition
9 Foods You Should Never Feed Your Cat
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic ‘yes’, but... not so fast
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
- nutrition
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel
- nutrition
What Fruits Can Your Cat Feast On?
Pass the fruit bowl – it’s treat time
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know