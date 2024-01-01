Why Does My Cat? Cat Behaviours & Traits Explained
From cat communication, meowing, kneading, licking, sleeping and more, explore and learn cat behaviours and the ‘why’ behind them.
- behaviour
Why Does My Cat Wake Me Up At the Crack of Dawn?
Here’s what to do when your cat starts pawing at your face before the sun has even come up
- behaviour
Why Is My Cat Hiding?
No, they’re not on the lam. Here are four reasons your cat might be MIA
- health
Is My Cat... Panting?
“Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern
- behaviour
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal with it
- behaviour
What’s All the Cat Chatter About?
Scientists believe they could be mimicking the calls of their prey
- nutrition
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite