Tim Barribeau is a freelance writer, editor, cat dad, and “help your boyfriend buy a suit that actually fits for once” consultant. He was previously the Style and Pets editor at Wirecutter, and has bylines at a bunch of publications that don't exist anymore (and a couple that still do).
- health
Why Essential Oils and Cats Don’t Mix
How to keep your DIY spa cat-friendly
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival
- health
What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists
- lifestyle
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- shopping
How the Litter Genie Made Me a Better Cat Dad
The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box
- health
Holiday Safety Tips for Festive Felines
Chances are, your cat is already plotting some Christmas chaos. Fear not, veterinarian Dr Aimee Simpson has tips on how to safeguard your holiday spirit and your pet
- shopping
Petkit’s Air Purifier Transformed the Way My Home Smells
The Petkit Pura Air uses an advanced filtration system to keep pet-friendly homes odourless
- lifestyle
Pros and Cons of Adopting Two Kittens From the Same Litter
Is it double the trouble or double the fun?
