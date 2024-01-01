Articles by Madeleine Aggeler
Madeleine Aggeler
Madeleine Aggeler is a freelance journalist and copywriter in Washington, D.C. Previously, she was a writer at New York magazine’s The Cut. She lives with her dog, Cleo, who works primarily as a foot warmer.
- health
Immunotherapy Could Be the Solution For Your Dog’s Allergies
If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes
- health
Is Your Usually Upbeat & Silly Dog... Depressed?
Blue is a good name for a dog – not a good mood
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other
- behaviour
Can Your Dog Suffer From Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why dogs may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, too
- health
Puppy Grooming 101: Tips For Grooming Your New Puppy
Professional dog groomer Jess Rona’s puppy grooming tips
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a ‘Less Adoptable’ Dog
Why you shouldn’t rule out senior dogs, special-needs pups, bully breeds or tripods
- behaviour
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A new study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion
- behaviour
Does Your Cat’s Fur Pattern Determine Their Personality?
It’s a little more complicated than that
- shopping
Why Your Dog Needs a Martingale Collar
It prevents escape, works as a training tool and is recommended by dog rescue workers
- health
How Often Should You Wash Your Dog?
“If your dog is stinky or looks dirty, wash them!” Plus, more tips from LA dog groomer Jess Rona
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?