Articles by Chris Norris
Chris Norris
Chris Norris is a writer, reporter, author, and longtime companion to West Highland terrier Gus, recently departed but intensely loved. Chris Norris is has written for The New Yorker, New York Magazine, The New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, GQ, Details, and NPR’s “All Things Considered.” He lives in New York City with his wife and 10-year-old son.
- behaviour
Top 10 Easiest Dogs to Train
Spoiler: it’s not about the breed. But these pups are pretty brainy
- lifestyle
8 Reasons to Take Your Dog to Work
From reducing stress to improving morale, pet-friendly offices are where it’s at
- lifestyle
Cats, Dogs and Drag Queens – Through the Lens of Gerrard Gethings
The photographer talks about his Border Terrier assistant, the likeness of people and their pets, and going behind the scenes with drag queens
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?