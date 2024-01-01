Articles by Adam England
Adam England
Adam England is a lifestyle and culture journalist who has written for publications including PetsRadar, Verywell Mind, People and Healthline. When he’s not writing, he might be visiting his parents’ Golden Retriever, looking up cats for adoption, or getting into arguments over music.
- lifestyle
Cat Parents! Here’s Your One Month Reminder to Avoid £500 Fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
Soon to be law, microchipping your cat is quick and painless – and will save you a £500 fine
- behaviour
How to Introduce Your Adult Cat to a New Kitten
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Whether you have a friendly feline or a senior sourpuss, it’s important to help your cat adjust to a new kitten in the house
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?