THE WILDEST TERMS OF SERVICE

Last updated: 31, October 2023

PLEASE READ THESE TERMS OF SERVICE CAREFULLY BEFORE USING THIS SITE.

By accessing or using this website, mobile application and/or other websites that display these Terms of Service (collectively, this “Site”) in any way, you ( “you”, or “your”) agree to be bound by the terms and conditions in these Terms of Service (the “Terms”). If you do not agree to these Terms, you must not use our Site. We recommend that you print a copy of these Terms for future reference.

The Site is brought to you by Kinship Partners, Inc. d/b/a The Wildest and/or its affiliated entities (including Mars Petcare US, Inc.) (collectively, “The Wildest,” “we,” “us” or “our”).



Eligibility

YOU MUST BE AT LEAST AGE THIRTEEN (13) TO USE THE SITE. By accessing, using, and/or submitting information to or through the Site, you represent that you are at least age 13 and that you understand your obligations under these Terms, are able to perform them and agree to be bound by the Terms. If you are between age 13 and the age of majority in your place of residence, you may use the Site only under the supervision of your parent or legal guardian. If you are the parent or legal guardian and consent to your minor child’s access to and use of the Site, you agree to be bound by these terms on behalf of yourself and your minor child.

Our Site is directed to people residing in the United Kingdom. We do not represent that content available on or through our Site is appropriate for use or available in other locations. By continuing to access, view or make use of this Site, you hereby warrant and represent to us that you are located in the United Kingdom.

You are also responsible for ensuring that all persons who access our Site through your internet connection are aware of these Terms and other applicable terms and conditions referred to in these Terms, and that they comply with them.

Who Are We? We're The Wildest, one destination to help you keep your cool as a pet parent. We've got pretty much all the content, tips, and tools you need to ace it for your animal. You can get to know all about who we are here opens in a new tab .

No Veterinary Medical Advice

The Site may allow you to connect remotely with veterinarians and veterinary technicians (“Veterinary Professionals”), and/or to interact with a chatbot, to get answers to general pet care questions and information that may help you decide whether it is prudent to seek immediate in-person veterinary attention. Your use of these features, and the information you receive from the Veterinary Professionals and/or chatbot, does not create a veterinary-client patient relationship, is not a substitute for an in-person visit with a veterinarian, and is not intended to provide a specific diagnosis or treatment plan for your pet.

The Wildest does not practice veterinary medicine, veterinary technician services, or any other licensed profession, nor does The Wildest interfere with the practice of veterinary medicine, veterinary technician services, or any other licensed profession by the Veterinary Professionals, each of whom is responsible for his or her services and compliance with the requirements applicable to his or her profession and license. WE WILL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR DAMAGES OR LOSSES RELATED TO ANY VETERINARY MEDICAL INFORMATION PROCURED THROUGH THE SITE.

We May Make Changes to These Terms

We may make changes to these Terms from time to time. These changes will apply immediately upon posting, unless otherwise stated by us. Your continued use of this Site or any of the products or services made available through this Site will constitute your agreement to any changes.

Therefore, every time you wish to use our Site, we recommend that you check these Terms to ensure you understand the terms that apply at that time. We May Modify the Site

We may update and change our Site from time to time to reflect changes to our products, our users' needs, and our business priorities. We will try to give you reasonable notice of any major changes.

We May Modify the Site

We may update and change our Site from time to time to reflect changes to our products, our users' needs, and our business priorities. We will try to give you reasonable notice of any major changes.

We may suspend or withdraw the Site

Our Site is made available free of charge. We do not guarantee that our Site, or any content on it, will always be available or be uninterrupted. We may suspend or withdraw or restrict the availability of all or any part of our Site for business and operational reasons. We will try to give you reasonable notice of any suspension or withdrawal.

We may transfer these Terms to someone else

We may transfer our rights and obligations under these Terms to another organisation. We will always tell you in writing if this happens and we will ensure that the transfer will not affect your rights under the Terms.

Our Rights in and to The Wildest Materials

All information, software, hardware and other content or material that is provided or used by us or anyone engaged by us in connection with this Site, or that otherwise comprises or relates to this Site (the “The Wildest Materials”) is the exclusive property of The Wildest and its third-party licensors. Any third-party software included in this Site is licensed subject to the additional terms of the applicable third-party license.

Our rights in and to The Wildest Materials are protected by copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secrets, and/or other intellectual property laws. You understand and agree that these rights are valid and protected in all forms, media, and technologies existing now or developed in the future. You may not obscure or remove any proprietary rights notices contained in or on The Wildest Materials.

You Have Permission to Access the Site for Personal Use, But We May Revoke That Permission

You have permission to access this Site for your personal use in compliance with these Terms and the third-party licenses governing certain software included in this Site. You may not use the Site for any non-personal purposes, such as for a business, nor may you transfer your permission to anyone else. We may immediately revoke your permission to access this Site for any reason, including your actual or suspected breach or violation of these Terms, any law or regulation, or the rights of any third party. Such measures may be taken in our sole discretion and without liability to you or anyone else.

User Restrictions

You shall not: (a) distribute, market, resell, or transfer any portion of the Site or the information it contains; (b) use the Site in connection with any products or services not supplied or provided by us or otherwise approved by us in writing; (c) remove any proprietary notices, labels, or marks on the Site; (d) attempt to derive any source code or underlying ideas or algorithms of any part of the Site; or (e) use the Site in a manner that (i) infringes or violates anyone’s intellectual property, privacy, or other rights; (ii) is unlawful; (iii) is harmful, deceptive, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortious, obscene, libelous, or otherwise objectionable in our sole discretion; or (iv) involves commercial activities or sales without our prior written consent. Further, the use of manual or automated software, devices, or other processes to “crawl,” “scrape,” or “spider” any page of the Site is strictly prohibited. The provisions in this clause should be treated as an express reservation of our rights in this regard, including for the purposes of Article 4(3) of Digital Copyright Directive ((EU) 2019/790).

You must not misuse our Site by knowingly introducing viruses, trojans, worms, logic bombs or other material that is malicious or technologically harmful. You must not attempt to gain unauthorised access to our Site, the server on which our Site is stored or any server, computer or database connected to our Site. You must not attack our Site via a denial-of-service attack or a distributed denial-of service attack. By breaching this provision, you would commit a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. We will report any such breach to the relevant law enforcement authorities and we will co-operate with those authorities by disclosing your identity to them. In the event of such a breach, your right to use our Site will cease immediately.

User Content

This Site may allow you to upload, download, store, or transmit user-generated data or information, including personal information such as your name, photo, or contact details (“User Content”). USER CONTENT HAS NOT BEEN VERIFIED BY US. YOU BEAR ALL RISK, AND WE WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR, THE USER CONTENT THAT YOU OR OTHERS POST TO THE SITE. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY OTHER USERS ON OUR SITE DO NOT REPRESENT OUR VIEWS AND VALUES.

If you provide any comments, feedback, information, or materials regarding this Site (“Feedback”), you agree that: (1) you are the owner of such Feedback; (2) the Feedback does not violate the rights of any third party; (3) the use of any Feedback will not result in harm or personal injury to any third party; and (4) all factual information contained in the Feedback is true and accurate. By submitting Feedback to this Site or by providing Feedback while interacting with this Site through social media platforms (such as using a promoted hashtag), you grant us a non-exclusive license to use that Feedback in connection with our business or our operation of this Site.

With respect to all User Content other than Feedback, you hereby grant us a nonexclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, assignable, sublicensable, perpetual right and license to use, copy, display, modify, sell, or transfer that User Content or modified versions thereof.

You may not upload, post, or transmit any User Content that: (1) would violate or infringe the proprietary, privacy, publicity, or intellectual property rights of The Wildest or any third party; (2) is obscene, profane, offensive, defamatory, threatening, harassing, abusive, libelous, hateful, or harmful to any other person or entity; (3) violates any applicable law, statute, ordinance, or regulation; (4) puts in jeopardy the security of your account, The Wildest, or this Site; or (5) promotes or references drugs, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, or illegal conduct. We reserve the right, but have no obligation, to pre-screen, review, flag, filter, modify, refuse, and remove any User Content for any reason.

How to complain about or report content

If you become aware of any offensive or illegal material, or you wish to complain about any content, please contact us at: https://www.thewildest.co.uk/contact-us .

Links and Third Party Materials

This Site may include links to other websites, resources on the Internet, or utilize the services or content of our partners or other third parties (collectively, “Third Party Materials”). We are not liable for, and you assume the risk of using or downloading, any Third Party Materials. These Third Party Materials are provided for information only. Such links should not be interpreted as approval by us of these linked websites or the information you may obtain from them.

You may link to our site, provided you do so in a way that is fair and legal and does not damage our reputation or take advantage of it. You must not establish a link in such a way as to suggest any form of association, approval, or endorsement on our part where none exists. We reserve the right to withdraw linking permission without notice.

Rebates and Discounts

We may offer you a discount, coupon, or rebate for certain third-party products in connection with a special promotion, pilot program, or for customer appreciation (“Promotions”). While we take reasonable steps to make sure any such Promotions are valid and legitimate, we cannot guarantee that they will be honored, valid, or otherwise redeemable by third parties. We will not be liable for any damage or loss caused by your use of or reliance on any Promotions.

Ownership of Intellectual Property

The Wildest or its licensors exclusively own all right, title and interest in and to this Site, The Wildest Materials, and The Wildest content, including without limitation all ideas, inventions, inferences, discoveries, software code, developments, derivative works, upgrades, patches, formats and processes, and all images, trademarks, service marks, logos and icons displayed therein or related thereto (collectively, “The Wildest IP”). All such rights are reserved. Except as expressly provided in these Terms, you have no right, license, or authorization to any of The Wildest IP. You shall not assert any claims to the contrary or do anything inconsistent with the allocation of ownership herein, including, but not limited to, challenging the validity of the authorizations or any intellectual property rights granted herein. In the event you are ever deemed to be the owner of any of The Wildest IP, you shall immediately take all necessary steps to evidence, transfer, perfect, vest, or confirm The Wildest’s right, title and interest in The Wildest IP. The Wildest is not transferring or granting to you any right, title, interest, license, or other permission in or to any of The Wildest IP. Any unauthorized use of any The Wildest IP, whether owned by us or other parties, may violate copyright laws, trade mark laws, privacy and publicity laws and communications regulations and statutes. Trade marks owned by third parties are the property of those respective third parties.

Registration Information and Account Access

Access to certain features on this Site may require you to be registered with us via a The Wildest-generated registration form. You must truthfully provide the information requested on the form.

You must immediately notify us if your registration information changes or you learn of or have reason to suspect any unauthorized use of your account or any other breach of security at: https://www.thewildest.co.uk/contact-us . You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your username and password and must not disclose it to any third party. You are responsible for any damages to us or this Site resulting from unauthorized access to this Site from your account. We will have no liability to you or any third party for such unauthorized access or use.

We have the right to disable any user identification code or password, whether chosen by you or allocated by us, at any time, if in our reasonable opinion you have failed to comply with any of the provisions of these Terms.

Mobile Use and Text Messaging

We are not liable for any fees you incur from your mobile provider. Please review our Privacy Statement opens in a new tab for information on how we administer SMS text messaging, including details on how to opt-out.

The Site is Provided “As Is” and “As Available”

THIS SITE AND ANY CONTENT THEREIN IS PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE.” WE DO NOT MAKE ANY WARRANTIES BEYOND THOSE ON THE FACE OF THE SITE. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL EXPRESS AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES.

Limitation of Liability

We do not exclude or limit in any way our liability to you where it would be unlawful to do so. This includes liability for death or personal injury caused by our negligence or the negligence of our employees, agents or subcontractors and for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation.

THE CONTENT ON OUR SITE IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATION ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO AMOUNT TO ADVICE ON WHICH YOU SHOULD RELY. YOU MUST OBTAIN PROFESSIONAL OR SPECIALIST ADVICE BEFORE TAKING, OR REFRAINING FROM, ANY ACTION ON THE BASIS OF THE CONTENT ON OUR SITE. ALTHOUGH WE MAKE REASONABLE EFFORTS TO UPDATE THE INFORMATION ON OUR SITE WE MAKE NO REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT THE CONTENT ON OUR SITE IS ACCURATE, COMPLETE OR UP TO DATE.

You agree not to use our Site for any commercial or business purposes, and we have no liability to you for any loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

We do not guarantee that our Site will be secure or free from bugs or viruses. You are responsible for configuring your information technology, computer programmes and platform to access our Site. You should use your own virus protection software.

English Law Governs these Terms

Please note that these Terms, their subject matter and their formation, are governed by English law. You and we both agree that the courts of England and Wales will have exclusive jurisdiction except that if you are a consumer and resident of Northern Ireland you may also bring proceedings in Northern Ireland, and if you are a consumer and resident of Scotland, you may also bring proceedings in Scotland.

Electronic Communications

You agree that all notices, disclosures, and other communications that we provide to you electronically are sufficient and satisfy any legal requirement that such communications be in writing.

Our Privacy Policy

We collect, store, and use data collected from you in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://www.mars.com/privacy opens in a new tab and which is incorporated herein by reference. Unless stated otherwise, the provisions of the Privacy Policy and these Terms shall be construed to be complementary, not conflicting. In the event there is a conflict between the non-privacy related terms and conditions of the Privacy Policy and these Terms, the terms and conditions in these Terms shall govern. We will only use your personal information as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Term, Termination, and Survival

These Terms, as may be amended from time to time, are effective at the moment you first access or use the Site and continues in full force for the duration of your use of the Site.

Waiver and Severability

Our failure to enforce any provision of these Terms is not a waiver of our right to enforce them.

If any term or provision of these Terms is held to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable, the remaining terms and provisions will remain in full force and effect, and such invalid, illegal, or unenforceable term or provision will be deemed not to be part of these Terms.

Assignment Of Rights And Obligations

In addition to these Terms, your use of the services or product(s) is subject to the Mars Terms of Use, available at https://www.mars.com/global/policies/legal/ld-english opens in a new tab , the Mars Privacy Statement, available at https://www.mars.com/global/policies/privacy/pp-english opens in a new tab , and the Mars Cookie Notice, available at https://www.mars.com/cookies-english opens in a new tab . If any additional term is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision of these Terms, these Terms will prevail.

Additional or separate terms may also apply to the product(s) or services you use and purchase. Any additional terms will be specified with the relevant services or products, and you will enter into a contract with us and agree to be bound if you use those products.

Questions?

Contact us here:https://www.thewildest.co.uk/contact-us

ADDITIONAL TERMS

In addition to this Agreement, your use of the Services or Product(s) is subject to the Mars Terms of Use, available at https://www.mars.com/global/policies/legal/ld-english opens in a new tab , and Mars Privacy Statement, available at https://www.mars.com/global/policies/privacy/pp-english opens in a new tab . If any additional term is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision of this Agreement, this Agreement will prevail.

Additional or separate terms may also apply to the Product(s) or Services you use and purchase. Any additional terms will be specified with the relevant Services or Products, and those additional terms become a part of your agreement with us if you use those products.