why, cat?!
- behaviour
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water – they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviourist explains why
- behaviour
Why Does My Cat Wake Me Up At the Crack of Dawn?
Here’s what to do when your cat starts pawing at your face before the sun has even come up
- behaviour
Why is My Cat Giving Me the Evil Eye?
... Is it something I said?
- behaviour
Why Is My Cat Hiding?
No, they’re not on the lam. Here are four reasons your cat might be MIA
- behaviour
Why Do Cats Raise a Paw?
Are they saying “Hi” or trying to high-five? Cat behaviourists decode your pet’s cryptic paw signal
- behaviour
Your Sleeping Cat Is Twitching So Much They Should Be a Gamer
Why do they do it? A vet on the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep – from sweet dreams to scary spasms
- behaviour
Why Does My Cat Sleep On Me?
Not into cuddling? Too bad – they’re spending the night
- behaviour
Why Is My Cat So Kneady?
A cat behaviourist says ‘making biscuits’ could mean your cat thinks you’re their mum...
- behaviour
Why Does Your Cat Wake You Up at Night?
You want to sleep, your cat wants to party. Here’s how to deal with it
- behaviour
Why Does My Cat Eat Plastic?
If your cat nibbles on pen caps and power cords, they could be bored...
- behaviour
Why Does Your Cat Headbutt You? Curious Cat Behaviour Explained
Apparently, you should take it as a compliment
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?