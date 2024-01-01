small dog
- health
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
- behaviour
Can You Train Your Dog to Use a Litter Box?
Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched
- lifestyle
The Most Expensive Dog Breeds to Insure (How to Reduce Your Pet Insurance Premium)
How to get that insurance premium down (without sacrificing your pup’s health)
- health
Safe Sleep With Your Small Dog
Is there anything better than snuggling up to your pup all night? Here’s how to do it safely
- health
Small Dogs With Long Noses Live the Longest, New Study Finds
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Slipped Disc
A veterinary neurologist explains all
- health
A New Study Finds Flat-Faced Dogs Get Pretty Crappy Sleep
It’s one of several health problems facing brachycephalic breeds
- health
Dog-on-Dog Attacks: How To Help Your Dog Recover Their Confidence
The emotional road to recovery can be a long one. Here’s what you can do
- lifestyle
Workouts You Can Do With Your Dog – From Doga to Canicross
Walking is fun, but let’s kick things up a gear
- lifestyle
When Is it Too Cold to Take My Dog For a Walk?
It’s not as simple as one universal temperature for all
- behaviour
How to Make On-Lead Dog Walks More Exciting
There are plenty of ways to spice them up
- shopping
Turns Out the Grass is Greener on the Inside
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
- behaviour
5 Running Games to Play With Your Dog
A few minutes – or even a few steps – are all you need to add joy to your dog’s day
- behaviour
Overexcited Dog? How to Calm A Dog Down
If your dog loses their sh*t over anything from a squirrel to a visitor, dog behaviourist Trish King has some tips
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Think Every Day is Hump Day?
Advice on how to deal with your dog’s humping habit
- lifestyle
Baby Face: The Allure of Cute Dogs
Kindchenschema might explain why pet parents anthropomorphise their cuddly companions
- health
When Should You Spay or Neuter Your Dog?
The research is confusing – here are some guidelines
- behaviour
Do Small Dogs Wee More Often?
Research shows that little dogs may feel the need to scent mark more frequently than big dogs
- shopping
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- shopping
The Best Dog Carriers For Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Whether you’re driving across the UK or flying internationally, your pup can comfortably tag along
- health
Wondering How Big Your Puppy or Kitten is Going to Get?
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? The Wildest and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track
- behaviour
How to Teach a Dog to Fetch
For some dogs, it’s not as simple as just throwing a ball
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?