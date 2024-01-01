rescue
- lifestyle
How To Safely Surrender Your Pet If You Have No Other Choice
It should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but here’s how to surrender your pet safely if you have to
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
- lifestyle
How Much Does it Cost to Own a Dog?
We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to
- lifestyle
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
- lifestyle
More Men Are Adopting Cats
A report shows that man has a new best friend
- lifestyle
Why You Shouldn’t Get a Dog Breed Because You Saw it in a Film
Even if you do want to live that Elle Woods life...
- lifestyle
Is It More Ethical to Adopt a Dog From Overseas Or From the UK?
You’ve chosen to adopt a dog, congratulations! But with dogs in need both here and abroad, which route should you take?
- lifestyle
Has a Cat Wandered Into Your Life? It Could Be the Cat Distribution System
TikTok thinks the universe just provides you a cat – is that really a thing?
- behaviour
Your Dog’s Trauma Triggers Are Everywhere. Fear Free Training Can Help
The founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr Marty Becker, on how this method makes vet visits, training sessions and grooming appointments less stressful for pets
- lifestyle
Why Senior Cats Make the Best Roommates
I adopted a couple of seniors because cats, like wine, only get better with age
- behaviour
How to Muzzle Train Your Dog
Contrary to common belief, muzzles aren’t solely for aggressive dogs
- behaviour
What to Do If Your Cat Goes Missing
Cats might be curious creatures, but when yours goes missing it can send the most composed pet parent into a spin
- behaviour
Cats Aren’t Loners, After All
Cat behaviourist Kristiina Wilson on the importance of socialising cats
- lifestyle
A Step-by-Step Guide to Adopting a Cat
From where to begin looking to how to prepare your home for the new arrival
- behaviour
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialisation
- lifestyle
How to Prepare For an Adoption Home Visit
7 tips for acing your inspection and bringing your new pup home
- lifestyle
How to Do the Impossible: Take Great Photos of Your Cat
Given up hope? Try these tips from a professional cat photographer
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so tick these boxes before you sign on the dotted line
- behaviour
“How Can I Train My Adult Rescue Dog to Stop Scent Marking All Over the House?”
Celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on how to keep your dog from using your living room as a toilet
- shopping
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff
- lifestyle
Pros and Cons of Adopting Two Kittens From the Same Litter
Is it double the trouble or double the fun?
- behaviour
Do Essential Oils Pass the Smell Test?
A psychologist explains how stimulating scents can influence a dog’s behaviour
Wildly Popular
Are Cats Liquid?