- health
Should Your Cat Go to A&E?
Here are six good reasons to haul tail to A&E
- health
RSPCA Urges Pet Parents to Neuter Cats Ahead of Kitten Season
The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer
- health
Do Cats Fart?
Causes and remedies for cat flatulence
- health
Does My Pet Have Hayfever?
Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours
- health
Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat
A cautionary tale about a cat in heat
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas On Cats, According to a Vet
Break the cycle before it gets worse... trust us
- health
Your Cat Hates When You Brush Their Teeth – Here’s What to Do
You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite
- behaviour
10 Common Cat Myths (That Are Actually False)
Peel back the layers of mystery to discover the truth about our feline friends
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Dairy?
The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?
- health
UTIs Are Rubbish For Your Cat, Too
Here’s how to help them get relief
- behaviour
Why Do Cats’ Eyes Glow in the Dark?
Those glowing orbs are actually a pretty useful result of evolution
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your furry friend live a healthy and full life
- lifestyle
7 Steps to Keep Your New Kitten Happy and Healthy
A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten
- health
How to Deal with Cat Diarrhoea
Dr Audrey K Cook’s tips to getting to the bottom of a sh*tty situation
- health
What to Know About Fungal Skin Infections in Cats
Itchy and definitely not fun – here’s what to look out for
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight
- health
Why Is Your Cat Vomiting Like They Partied All Night?
Here’s when you should worry if your cat is throwing up
- behaviour
Your Sleeping Cat Is Twitching So Much They Should Be a Gamer
Why do they do it? A vet on the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep – from sweet dreams to scary spasms
- health
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern
- health
How to Prevent – or Treat – Cat Ear Infections
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late)
- health
What to Know About Runny Noses in Cats
Nasal discharge doesn’t sound cute, but you need to know what to look out for
- nutrition
How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner?
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat
- health
What to Know About Tapeworms in Cats
What to look for and how to treat it (to be able to eat rice again)
- health
Why Is My Cat So Damn Thirsty?
No, not like that. They’re literally drinking a lot of water. Here’s when you should be worried
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims, so that you can choose the right food for your kitty
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?