How pet parents keep their cool · The Wildest

How pet parents keep their cool

Featured

A dog lying on a rug with a litter of puppies feeding from her.
lifestyle

Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites

It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…

lifestyle

How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden

Green fingers at the ready

Two women and an Australian Shepherd dog sat a picnic table with coffee cups, orange juice and pastries.
lifestyle

Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food

From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets

Latest

picture of pit bull with cropped ears and bandages
lifestyle

“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK

There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog

Human and golden retriever greeted by captain at the stairs of a private jet with BarkAir logo
lifestyle

New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month

On these flights, dogs come first and humans second

Valentin Pujadas illustration
lifestyle

FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health

This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support

Wildly Popular

Health

Cute Cocker Spaniel Puppy Sitting Between White Hydrangea Flowers.
health

Are Hydrangeas Toxic to My Dog?

You can live your best Cotswolds cottage life. Just keep your dog away from this plant

Gray and white striped cat is scratching his ear
health

What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?

Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists

A woman trimming a dog's nails
health

How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails

Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home

Nutrition

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home
nutrition

8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

an orange and brown cat nibbles corn on the cob
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?

A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff

Girl with plate of kiwi sitting at table stroking dog
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?

Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...

Behaviour & Training

A dog looking timid in his bed
behaviour

How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs

Tips for comforting your pup during a storm

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.
behaviour

Separation Anxiety in Dogs

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

Scared black cat standing on couch.
behaviour

Can Cats See Ghosts?

They do love to stare at absolutely nothing

Lifestyle

woman hugging two cats with money in the background
lifestyle

We Earn £120k, Here’s How Much We Spend On Our Cats In a Month

£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose

A side profile photograph of a woman with her eyes closed holding her dog in her arms, who is resting their head on her shoulder.
lifestyle

How Anthropomorphisation Makes You a Better Pet Parent

What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in

Maine coon cat using the litter box.
shopping

What is Tofu Cat Litter?

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

