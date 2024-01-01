How pet parents keep their cool
Featured
Why You Shouldn’t Adopt a Pet From Social Media or Buying/Selling Sites
It’s not quite the same as buying secondhand clothes…
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
Dog and Cat Names Inspired By Food
From Potato to Pickle, we round up the best names for your pets
Latest
“It’s Absolutely Barbaric”: The Rise Of Ear Cropping In The UK
There's no good reason to ever do this to your dog
New Dog-Friendly Airline Takes Off in the UK This Month
On these flights, dogs come first and humans second
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Week, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support
Wildly Popular
- health
- behaviour
- health
- health
- behaviour
- health
Health
Are Hydrangeas Toxic to My Dog?
You can live your best Cotswolds cottage life. Just keep your dog away from this plant
What’s Up With My Cat’s Skin?
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists
Everything you need to know about cat allergies, according to three veterinary dermatologists
How to Trim Your Dog’s Nails
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
Five simple steps for trimming your dog’s nails at home
Nutrition
8 Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables You Can Share With Your Dog
Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet
Can Cats Eat Sweetcorn?
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
A few kernels won’t hurt, but think twice before doling out a bowl of the stuff
Can My Dog Eat Kiwi?
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Your dog can snack on this fibre-fuelled fruit but don't go all out...
Behaviour & Training
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup during a storm
Separation Anxiety in Dogs
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.
Can Cats See Ghosts?
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
They do love to stare at absolutely nothing
Lifestyle
We Earn £120k, Here’s How Much We Spend On Our Cats In a Month
£2,000 at the vet‘s for a blade of grass stuck up the nose
How Anthropomorphisation Makes You a Better Pet Parent
What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in
What are the benefits of our pets’ human personalities? Psychotherapists and animal behaviourists weigh in
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish