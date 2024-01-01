Articles by Zoe Blake RVN, ISFMCertFN / AdvCertFB, MISAP
Zoe Blake RVN, ISFMCertFN / AdvCertFB, MISAP
Zoe is a registered veterinary nurse and has been in the profession for over 30 years. She enjoys educating pet owners on all aspects of their care and regularly writes to support her work. When she is not chatting animals, she can be found running around the tennis court or exploring the countryside with her rescue dog, Dylan.
- lifestyle
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
- lifestyle
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
- shopping
Microchip Cat Flaps: Unlocking the Secrets
Give your cat a key to the outside world
- lifestyle
Cats and Foxes: Friend or Foe?
A veterinary nurse and cat behaviourist explains the relationship between foxes and cats
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?