Articles by Susan Tasaki
Susan Tasaki
Freelance writer Susan Tasaki lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her Husky, who wishes they both got out more.
- health
Tips On How to Brush and Bathe Your Dog From a Pro
Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed
Groomer Robyn Michaels explains how to keep your pup well-groomed
- lifestyle
6 Ways to Make Your Back Garden a Canine Paradise
Paddling pools aren’t just for kids
Paddling pools aren’t just for kids
- health
Lymphoma Cancer in Dogs: What You Need to Know
Find out what causes lymphoma in dogs and how you can help your pup
Find out what causes lymphoma in dogs and how you can help your pup
- health
Staying On Top of Canine Melanoma
Dog melanoma can develop in many places on a dog’s body. Here’s everything you need to know about what causes melanoma and its symptoms
Dog melanoma can develop in many places on a dog’s body. Here’s everything you need to know about what causes melanoma and its symptoms
- health
Understanding Haemangiosarcoma In Dogs: Blood Vessel Cancer In Dogs
A common canine cancer, explained
A common canine cancer, explained
- health
Natural Remedies for Dry Skin: How to Help Dry Skin on Dogs
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
8 Superseeds to Add to Your Dog’s Diet
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch
- lifestyle
How to Compost Your Pet’s Poo
Without getting grossed out
Without getting grossed out
Wildly Popular
- behaviourAre Cats Liquid?